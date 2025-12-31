Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,023 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 32,560 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of MEDXF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. 3,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. The company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing niche prescription drug products for markets in Canada and the United States. Its efforts are aimed at underserved therapeutic areas, including rare diseases, oncology, hematology and dermatology.

Through strategic licensing and partnership agreements with international pharmaceutical firms, Medexus sources late?stage and marketed assets, then manages their regulatory approval and commercialization.

