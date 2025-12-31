Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,701 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 28,453 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,878 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,878 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nedbank Group Trading Up 2.3%

NDBKY traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 3,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $16.20.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) is a leading South African financial services provider headquartered in Sandton, Johannesburg. As one of the country’s “Big Four” banks, Nedbank offers a broad spectrum of banking and financial products to retail, business and corporate clients. Its core mission is to deliver innovative and sustainable financial solutions that support economic growth and meet the evolving needs of customers across various market segments.

The bank operates through several primary business units, including Retail and Business Banking, which serves individual consumers, small to medium-sized enterprises and commercial businesses; Corporate and Investment Banking, offering transactional banking, trade finance, corporate advisory and capital markets services; Wealth, Insurance and Asset Management, providing private banking, investment management, insurance solutions and trusts; and Treasury, which manages the group’s capital, liquidity and market risk exposures.

Nedbank’s footprint extends beyond South Africa into sub-Saharan Africa, with operations in over 30 countries through subsidiaries, branches and strategic partnerships.

