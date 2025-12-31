Short Interest in Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Rises By 48.9%

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,897 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the November 30th total of 44,249 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Orkla Asa Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 7,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Orkla Asa has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Get Orkla Asa alerts:

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Orkla Asa had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS: ORKLY) is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla’s portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.