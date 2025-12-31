Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 35.2% increase from Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 25,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $9.07.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

About Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.