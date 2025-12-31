The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFC) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.441 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 141.3% increase from Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:TBFC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039. Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $340.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.46.
About Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF
