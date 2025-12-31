The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFC) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.441 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 141.3% increase from Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:TBFC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039. Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $340.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.46.

About Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF

The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (TBFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to the global equity and bond markets. It uses two proprietary investment strategies to create a conservative portfolio. TBFC was launched on Jan 12, 2024 and is issued by The Brinsmere Funds.

