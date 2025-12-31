Frontier Energy (ASX:FHE) Insider Acquires A$114,678.00 in Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey acquired 477,825 shares of Frontier Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 per share, with a total value of A$114,678.00.

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Grant Davey bought 127,652 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of A$35,870.21.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Grant Davey bought 404,267 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.29 per share, with a total value of A$116,024.63.

On Thursday, October 16th, Grant Davey purchased 419,073 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.27 per share, with a total value of A$113,987.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.45.

About Frontier Energy

Frontier Energy Limited, a renewable energy company, engages in the development of a large scale integrated renewable energy facility in Australia. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia; and the Waroona Solar project that comprises 868 hectares located near the town of Waroona in the South West of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Superior Lake Resources Limited and changed its name to Frontier Energy Limited in January 2022.

