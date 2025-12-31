WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund (NYSEARCA:WTV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund (NYSEARCA:WTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund Price Performance
WTV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.61. 24,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,498. WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $95.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.01.
WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund
- Do not delete, read immediately
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.