WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund (NYSEARCA:WTV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund (NYSEARCA:WTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

WTV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.61. 24,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,498. WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $95.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.01.

The WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund (WTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed using a model-based selection process. It aims to identify US large- and mid-cap stocks that provide a high total shareholder yield with quality characteristics. WTV was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

