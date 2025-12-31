Maker Price Hits $1,358.86 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $1.66 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $1,358.86 or 0.01554837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 870,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,225 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

