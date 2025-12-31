Presearch (PRE) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $3.02 million and $10.62 thousand worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,608,382 tokens. The official message board for Presearch is news.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

