Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.43 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Energi has a market cap of $2.43 million and $130.44 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00014093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000229 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 101,048,115 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NRG through the process of mining. Energi has a current supply of 101,039,216.51890488. The last known price of Energi is 0.02402996 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $132,043.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energi.world/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.