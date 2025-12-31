Coinmetro Token (XCM) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $12.94 thousand worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinmetro Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000100 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 313,359,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 313,359,876.41 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.0554755 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8,857.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinmetro Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinmetro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinmetro Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinmetro Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.