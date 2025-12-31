Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:IWMY)

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1163 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 3,050.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Price Performance
Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 42,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,386. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $30.85.
About Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
