Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:IWMY)

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1163 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 3,050.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 42,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,386. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $30.85.

About Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

The Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (IWMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. IWMY, an actively managed ETF, uses an options selling strategy to attempt to provide capped enhanced daily income to the value of the Russell 2000 Index. Secondarily, the fund seeks monthly distributions. IWMY was launched on Oct 30, 2023 and is issued by Defiance.

