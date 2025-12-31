Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 691,117 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 828,950 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

Doman Building Materials Group is a Canadian integrated building products business involved in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of forest products for the residential and commercial construction sectors. The company offers a range of dimension lumber, engineered wood components, value-added panel products and related building materials to building supply dealers, prefabricators and end-use customers. Through its network of manufacturing facilities and regional distribution centres, Doman Building Materials Group serves markets across Western Canada and portions of the U.S.

