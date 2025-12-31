Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 43.0% increase from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AOHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 26,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

About Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. AOHY was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

