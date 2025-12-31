Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,586,354 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 3,117,301 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,515 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 142,515 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
DYLLF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Deep Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deep Yellow in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.85.
Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.
The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.
