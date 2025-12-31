Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Decreases By 17.5%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 865,877 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 1,050,157 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Arca Continental to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Report on EMBVF
Arca Continental Stock Up 1.0%
About Arca Continental
Arca Continental, established in 2001 through the merger of three Mexican Coca-Cola bottlers, is one of the world’s largest franchise bottlers affiliated with The Coca-Cola Company. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, the company ranks among the top three Coca-Cola bottlers globally by volume and is publicly listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, trading over-the-counter in the United States under the symbol EMBVF.
The company’s core operations encompass the production, bottling and distribution of a broad portfolio of ready-to-drink beverages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arca Continental
- Do not delete, read immediately
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.