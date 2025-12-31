Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Decreases By 17.5%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 865,877 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 1,050,157 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Arca Continental to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Arca Continental stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 2,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482. Arca Continental has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Arca Continental, established in 2001 through the merger of three Mexican Coca-Cola bottlers, is one of the world’s largest franchise bottlers affiliated with The Coca-Cola Company. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, the company ranks among the top three Coca-Cola bottlers globally by volume and is publicly listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, trading over-the-counter in the United States under the symbol EMBVF.

The company’s core operations encompass the production, bottling and distribution of a broad portfolio of ready-to-drink beverages.

