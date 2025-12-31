BitShares (BTS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $72.96 thousand worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000118 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000816 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,260,776 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

