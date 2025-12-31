DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0480 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 65.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $471.63 thousand and approximately $9.58 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001028 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.