SmarDex (SDEX) Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $47.29 million and approximately $340.81 thousand worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,783.37 or 1.00450790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,347,708,877 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,347,563,118.821966 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00504781 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $372,559.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

