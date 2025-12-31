Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.38 million and $66.17 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 819,737,419 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 819,730,981.20849446. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.01143956 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.