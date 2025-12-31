FundX Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:XNAV) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.47

FundX Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:XNAV – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4698 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 58.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

FundX Aggressive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XNAV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 463. FundX Aggressive ETF has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FundX Aggressive ETF stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FundX Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:XNAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of FundX Aggressive ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About FundX Aggressive ETF

The fundX Aggressive ETF (XNAV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, global fund-of-funds that primarily invests in sector and aggressive equity ETFs based on global market trends. XNAV was launched on Jul 1, 2002 and is managed by FundX.

