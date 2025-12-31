PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 15.4% increase from PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MUNI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.44. 62,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $52.75.
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund
- Do not delete, read immediately
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.