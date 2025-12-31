PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 15.4% increase from PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUNI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.44. 62,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds). Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.