PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Announces Special Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.
PagSeguro Digital has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
PAGS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 397,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.16.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PagSeguro Digital
- Do not delete, read immediately
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.