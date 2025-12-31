PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Announces Special Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.

PagSeguro Digital has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

PAGS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 397,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm had revenue of $937.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

