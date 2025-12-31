Navigator (NVGS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Navigator (NYSE: NVGS) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2025 – Navigator had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/27/2025 – Navigator was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – Navigator had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Navigator had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – Navigator is now covered by analysts at Pareto Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Navigator had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Navigator had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Navigator had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Navigator was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2025 – Navigator had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Navigator had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Navigator was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Navigator was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating.

11/5/2025 – Navigator had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Navigator Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Navigator’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Navigator’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is a global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. The company’s fleet is purpose-built to carry a range of petrochemical gases, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethylene, propylene and ammonia. Navigator’s vessels are designed to meet the stringent safety and environmental standards required for handling pressurized and refrigerated gases, offering flexible capacity to customers across the energy and chemical sectors.

Navigator operates one of the largest and most modern fleets of gas carriers in the industry, with vessels ranging from fully pressurized gas carriers to specialized very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

