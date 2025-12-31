Polymesh (POLYX) Price Tops $0.0582 on Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market cap of $30.37 million and approximately $66.36 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,783.37 or 1.00450790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. Polymesh’s total supply is 1,232,160,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official message board is polymesh.network/discord. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Polymesh has a current supply of 1,231,866,070.873062 with 1,015,228,142.284497 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.06106936 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $88,410,613.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

