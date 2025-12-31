ViciCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $169.96 Million (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. ViciCoin has a total market cap of $169.96 million and approximately $8.95 thousand worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be purchased for $17.13 or 0.00019511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,783.37 or 1.00450790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ViciCoin Profile

ViciCoin launched on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,920,254 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io. ViciCoin’s official Twitter account is @https://x.com/ViciNetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ViciCoin is /user/Vicinft/.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 token issued by Vici Network that enables secure authentication, authorization, and access management across Web3 applications. It powers products such as the ViciWallet MPC wallet, curated crypto bundle swaps, ViciSwap, Discord access control, and Zoom monetization. It also supports enterprise applications through the Modular On-Chain Security & Compliance Framework, which embeds security at the consensus layer with bypass-proof validation and a plug-in architecture for rapid feature deployment. The token is live on multiple blockchains and provides both consumer usability and enterprise compliance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

