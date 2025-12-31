Populous Trading 413.3% Higher Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 160.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Populous has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $15.11 thousand worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Populous has traded up 413.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

