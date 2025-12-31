John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Down 5% – What’s Next?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.88 and last traded at $31.10. 1,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.79.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $421.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.53%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.