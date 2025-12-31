Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.0888 and last traded at $19.0888. Approximately 927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based leisure and hospitality company best known as the owner and operator of Tokyo Disney Resort under a licensing arrangement with The Walt Disney Company. The company’s core activities center on the planning, development, management and operation of large-scale themed entertainment facilities and associated resort businesses, with an emphasis on delivering guest services, attractions and seasonal programming designed to attract both domestic and international visitors.

Its principal assets include the two theme parks at Tokyo Disney Resort — Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — along with multiple on-site hotels, an entertainment and retail complex, and resort transportation infrastructure.

