Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading 14.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $29.6590. Approximately 7,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 807% from the average daily volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico?based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company’s core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value?added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.

With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw?material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.

