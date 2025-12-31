Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.8340. Approximately 359,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,018,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Baird says Alignment is a buy after the recent pullback, a call that can attract value and momentum buyers and support the stock.

Analyst backdrop remains generally constructive: consensus from MarketBeat shows a "Moderate Buy" stance and a ~$20.35 average target; several firms (JPMorgan, Goldman, KeyCorp) have recent buy/overweight views or raised targets. This provides a baseline of support but not new catalyst.

Major insider selling — CEO John Kao sold 605,648 shares (~21.3% reduction, ~$11.35M), and President Dawn Maroney sold 282,070 shares (~16.9%, ~$5.29M). Large, high?profile dispositions like these often weigh on sentiment and can trigger short?term selling pressure.

Additional insider sales from Robert L. Scavo (69,541 sh), Christopher J. Joyce (16,187 sh) and Hyong Kim (12,694 sh) — all at the same ~$18.74 average — add to the overall sell signal and reduce confidence that insider activity is accumulation.

A number of research firms have commented on ALHC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 282,070 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $5,285,991.80. Following the sale, the president owned 1,385,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,958,029.58. The trade was a 16.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 69,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 503,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,482.36. The trade was a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,828,297 shares of company stock worth $33,667,738. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 205.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

