Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.8335. Approximately 1,140,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,418,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

FNMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised Fannie Mae to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fannie Mae from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fannie Mae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Fannie Mae had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion.

The Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA), is a government-sponsored enterprise established by Congress in 1938 as part of the New Deal to support the U.S. housing market. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Fannie Mae’s mission is to promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the mortgage market. The company operates by purchasing residential mortgage loans from financial institutions, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and providing guarantees to investors against borrower default.

In its core business, Fannie Mae works with mortgage lenders across the United States—including banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies—to ensure a steady flow of capital for homebuyers and homeowners seeking refinancing.

