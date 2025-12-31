RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.3550. 205,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,883,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

RLX Technology Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.09.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.99 million. RLX Technology had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

RLX Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 390.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This is an increase from RLX Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd grew its stake in RLX Technology by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 41,036,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661,160 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 309,785 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 53.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,804,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 1,329,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 82.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,067,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 934,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc (NYSE:RLX) is a China-based company specializing in electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company develops, manufactures and markets closed-pod vaping devices and prefilled cartridges, positioning its products as an alternative to traditional combustible tobacco. RLX emphasizes consistent nicotine delivery, flavor variety and convenience through its proprietary e-liquid formulations and device design.

RLX operates a vertically integrated business model that encompasses research and development, production, quality control and sales.

