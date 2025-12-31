Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Shares Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG is a German luxury fashion group that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of apparel, accessories and footwear under its two core brands, BOSS and HUGO. The company’s product portfolio spans men’s and women’s business wear, casual collections and athleisure, as well as fragrances, eyewear and leather goods. Hugo Boss operates through a multi-channel network that includes directly operated retail stores, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships with department stores and specialty retailers.

Founded in 1924 by Hugo Ferdinand Boss and headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, the company originally produced workwear and uniforms before pivoting to high-end fashion in the latter half of the 20th century.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.