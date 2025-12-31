abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 599,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 398,590 shares.The stock last traded at $187.7920 and had previously closed at $198.61.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Keel Point LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,432,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

