Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Up 51.7% in December

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,508 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the November 30th total of 4,289 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,119 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,119 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Price Performance

Shares of HLTOY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 2,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55.

Get Hellenic Telecom Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 15.62%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.48 million.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (OTCMKTS: HLTOY), also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece’s state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.