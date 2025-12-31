Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 20,283 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vallourec SA will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

