Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Expands By 50.9%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,743 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 3,143 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,275 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,275 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBINN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,581. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.82 million for the quarter.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBINN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its subsidiary, Merchants Bank, the company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products across Western New York. Its branch network serves individuals, small businesses and institutional clients with personalized banking solutions.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, alongside a portfolio of lending products that encompasses commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, residential mortgages and consumer credit lines.

