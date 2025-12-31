China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 27,930 shares.The stock last traded at $33.8050 and had previously closed at $34.0390.

China Merchants Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 32.06%.The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS: CIHKY) is a major Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Shenzhen. Established in 1987 as one of the country’s early joint-stock commercial banks, it has grown into a full-service banking group serving individual, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), and corporate clients. The bank is part of the broader China Merchants Group ecosystem and maintains listings on domestic and international exchanges to facilitate investor access.

The bank’s core businesses encompass retail banking, corporate and commercial banking, private banking and wealth management, credit cards, transaction banking and trade finance, treasury and markets, and asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.