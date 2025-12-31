PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 21.6% increase from PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.5%

PYLD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 680,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,319. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

