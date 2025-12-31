PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2025

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 21.6% increase from PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.5%

PYLD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 680,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,319. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.