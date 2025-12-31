PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 21.6% increase from PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.5%
PYLD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 680,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,319. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.
PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.