PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TIPZ stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,931. PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 534.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,087.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,134.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged index comprised of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements.

