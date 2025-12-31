PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:MINO)

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MINO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. 31,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily holds investment grade and high yield US municipal bonds across varying maturities. MINO was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by PIMCO.

