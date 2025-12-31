PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:MINO)

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MINO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. 31,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $45.85.
PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
