Omni Network Price Tops $1.31 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and approximately $194.42 thousand worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni Network token can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00001496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,813.99 or 1.00004238 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network launched on April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 13,355,933 tokens. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 13,355,933.43 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 1.21545168 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $50,534.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

