Gearbox Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.10 Million (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $175.57 thousand worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00091591 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $203,842.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

