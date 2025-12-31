Lista DAO Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $47.60 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,813.99 or 1.00004238 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 795,588,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,578,263 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 795,588,564.255041 with 279,639,739.48035944 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.16970021 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $5,073,793.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

