Euro Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.17 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $365.64 million and approximately $30.17 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 311,291,256 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.