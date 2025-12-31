Polymath (POLY) Price Down 61.2% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Polymath has a market cap of $27.31 million and $7.67 thousand worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 61.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00088161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.02808289 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,280.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.