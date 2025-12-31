Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.89. Xeris Biopharma shares last traded at $8.0450, with a volume of 1,581,185 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma

In other news, Director John Johnson sold 135,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $977,588.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 698,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,159.26. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. sold 23,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $173,385.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,643,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,717,921.38. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 206,976 shares of company stock worth $1,497,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 913.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company’s flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.