Critical Analysis: Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Virpax Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $35.59 million 0.00 -$57.19 million ($19.20) N/A Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.19 million ($123.25) 0.00

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics. Virpax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabriva Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81% Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,554.34% -338.29%

Summary

Virpax Pharmaceuticals beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and NobrXiol, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.