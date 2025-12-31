Fluence Energy (FLNC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC):

12/29/2025 – Fluence Energy had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Fluence Energy had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Fluence Energy had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Fluence Energy had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Fluence Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

12/8/2025 – Fluence Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2025 – Fluence Energy had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Fluence Energy was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

11/25/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2025 – Fluence Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

